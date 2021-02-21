Moghalu salutes Buhari’s backing Okonjo-Iweala

The emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala as the new Director General of the World Trade Organization, (WTO), especially after the rigorous drama preceding her eventual selection, has continued to attract intense commendations from wellmeaning Nigerians and top personalities globally across ethnic, religious, political and gender barriers.

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for backing her to the hilt.

He said that her choice as the new helmsman of the world trades body from a painstaking process that took many months, was another loud and cheering global confirmation of the ability, capability, capacity and implicit confidence in Nigerians.

Moghalu, who is a favorite in the coming November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said that with Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s rich and powerful resume, he’s sure she would do well on the job, reiterating that she is the first lady and African to head the organization.

He therefore appealed to the Federal Government to sustain her support to her in every ramification, as it conveys always the prayers and warm goodwill wishes of all Nigerians.

Moghalu who buried his sister, Maureen Odinachi at Nnewi, Anambra State on Friday amid encomiums, described her as “irreplaceable and a very shocking and painful loss”.

