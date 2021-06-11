Moghalu to speak on good governance, restructuring on June 12

News

The former Presidential Candidate of the Young Progressives Party YPP, at the 2019 Presidential Election and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Professor Kingsley Moghalu will be the Keynote Speaker at a national dialogue series on Good governance and Restructuring – the case of the chicken or the egg, scheduled to hold on June 12, 2021 via virtual Zoom media.
This national conversation is being organized by Unleash Nigeria, a non-governmental but political pressure group that prides itself on ensuring good governance, true federalism, and equitable distribution of the nation’s common patrimony.
Other notable personalities scheduled to speak at the virtual seminar include Dr. Biodun Adeniyi, an Associate Professor at Baze University Abuja, Dr. Davidson Akhimen, the presidential candidate of the Grassroot democratic party, GDPN at the 2019 presidential election and the Group MD, King David Security, and Dr. Bashir Kurfi, the MD, Armitex Resources, Kaduna. Dr. Iyore James, President Nigerian Physicians Advocacy Group, USA, and Mr. Pascal Odibo, National Coordinator and Head of Strategy – Unleash Nigeria are also expected to speak at the virtual zoom seminar.
Speaking on the ideals of Unleash Nigeria, the Interim Secretary of the group, Aminu Adamu noted that the virtual conversation will assist in harnessing thoughts from like minds on the way forward for transformational and contingency leadership as a bulwark for strategic national development.
The seminar, which he explained would look at “restructuring as a tool for good governance or as an end in itself”, is for subscribers interested in the positive development of Nigeria across the country and beyond.
He, therefore, implored citizens of this country across the world to register on the link below to be part of the virtual zoom conversation: http://bit.ly/dialoguewithunleash. Alternatively, interested participants can send an SMS to 0809 999 9364 or send an email to event@unleashnigeria.org to indicate their interest.
Unleash Nigeria is a political action group comprising people of ‘integrity,’ with intellectual and political leadership qualities, desirous of political, social, and economic transformation of Nigeria through political engagement, education, awakening, consciousness, and empowerment of credible personalities into political positions.
It has become a Pan-Nigerian political institution. It is poised at contributing to the resolution of the political decadence in Nigeria by discovering and supporting quality, competent, altruistic, bold, and detribalized future leaders for Nigeria.

