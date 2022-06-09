Moghalu vows to send Atiku, Tinubu on retirement

The presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof Kingsley Moghalu yesterday vowed to send the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, on permanent retirement by defeating them at the 2023 polls. Moghalu, who was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 general election, disclosed this during ADC’s presidential primary election in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. At least 10 presidential aspirants are jostling for 2,100 delegates in the ongoing ADC’s primary in Abeokuta. Moghalu, the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, as front runners in the race for the ADC’s ticket. Other aspirants include Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Lady Angela Johnson, Princess Chichi Ojei, Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Favour Ayodele, Evang. Ebiti Ndok Jegede and others.
Related Articles
Bandits release another batch of Bethel students, matron
Regina Otokpa, Abuja Another batch of five students of Bethel Baptist High Schoo Kaduna State and the Matron abducted in July 2021, have been released. Confirming the release to newsmen on Friday, the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention Rev Dr Israel Akanji, noted that the abducted students still being held in captivity were remaining four. He said: […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anyim: Let’s build Nigeria on equity, fairness, justice
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday continued his consultation for the 2023 presidency when he met with the leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) Iba Gani Adams in Lagos. Anyim who is seeking the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also met with former PDP […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DHQ: Fighting troops killed over 100 terrorists, bandits in 2 weeks
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said over a 100 suspected terrorists, and bandits were killed by fighting forces during operations that lasted between February 24 and March 10 across theatres of operation. This was as it noted that at least 174 terrorist elements, including their family members, surrendered to the State during the period under […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)