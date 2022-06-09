News

Moghalu vows to send Atiku, Tinubu on retirement

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof Kingsley Moghalu yesterday vowed to send the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, on permanent retirement by defeating them at the 2023 polls. Moghalu, who was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 general election, disclosed this during ADC’s presidential primary election in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. At least 10 presidential aspirants are jostling for 2,100 delegates in the ongoing ADC’s primary in Abeokuta. Moghalu, the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, as front runners in the race for the ADC’s ticket. Other aspirants include Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr. Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Lady Angela Johnson, Princess Chichi Ojei, Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Favour Ayodele, Evang. Ebiti Ndok Jegede and others.

 

Our Reporters

