Moghalu: Zamfara killing shows how valueless lives are under Buhari’s govt

Former Presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has reacted to the latest reports of several villagers being massacred by escaping bandits in Zamfara state.

Reports said that over 200 villagers in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state were killed by fleeing bandits.

It was learnt that the bandits, loyal to terror kingpin, Bello Turji, who were fleeing as a result of ongoing military operations, were trying to leave the state with large number of animals when they invaded some villages in the two local government areas, killing over 200, burning houses and valuables.

The attacked villages include: Rafin Danya, Barayar Zaki, Rafin Gero and Kurfa.

But Moghalu, reacting to the killings, said this and other tragedies in Nigeria shows how valueless lives have become in the country.

According to him, these killings will only end when Nigerians elect a competent government.

On his Twitter page, Moghalu wrote: “My heart goes out to the families of the over 200 persons killed by terrorists in Zamfara.

“This and other tragedies say how valueless life has become in Nigeria. When will this end? When we elect a competent government that can secure our lives, the first duty of government.”

 

