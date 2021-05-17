Mohammed al-bayat shares wisdom for youngsters who hustle

It can be difficult to strike it rich when you’re young, you often have to prove yourself through grit and hard work with little compensation. Saudi-based entrepreneur Mohammed Al-Bayat has built a respected career within the world of real estate, here he shares his advice for youngsters hustling and doing what they can to make a name for themselves.

Find A Mentor

Mohammed Al-Bayat advises young budding entrepreneurs to find a mentor within their industry to seek guidance from. He shares that the chosen mentor needn’t be older than you, as anyone who has achieved success in your chosen field will have a lot of advice to offer. Trust yourself

According to Mohammed Al-Bayat, it can be easy for young entrepreneurs to underestimate themselves when the world around them considers them to be inexperienced. He believes that youngsters trying to make it in business need to trust in themselves and believe in their unique abilities. Be ready to make sacrifices

Mohammed Al-Bayat believes that it’s important for young people pursuing a life in the entrepreneurial world to understand that they may have to leave the world of their youth behind. Chasing leads and generating revenue streams doesn’t leave much time for partying and he advises that young entrepreneurs need to be ready to make sacrifices to succeed. Set goals

With the exuberance of youth behind you, Mohammed Al-Bayat explains that it can be easy to rush into business without planning ahead. He advises setting clear goals so that you can see how far you’ve come.

Mohammed Al-Bayat believes that any youngster with the will and determination to pursue a life of entrepreneurship is already halfway to success but will hopefully get a little further with his advice.

Like this: Like Loading...