News

Mohammed appeals to parties, candidates for peaceful election campaigns

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has congratulated Nigerians for the 23rd Democracy Day celebration and appealed for peaceful conduct of election campaigns during the forthcoming 2023 general election in the county.

 

Accordingly, he also appealed to political parties and contestants of various elective offices to prevail on their  members and supporters to be law-abiding and peaceful in the conduct of their election campaigns.

 

He stated this in his goodwill message on the occasion of the 2022 Democracy Day to mark the 23rd anniversary of the return of our great country, Nigeria, to democratic rule signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado and made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi.

 

He noted that, the 23rd Democracy Day is a testimony to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in Nigeria.

 

He said: “Without wanting to sound immodest, I make bold to say that since we came on board as a government in 2019, courtesy of the mandate given to us by the good people of Bauchi State, we have justified the confidence reposed in us by executing various developmental projects for the social-economic wellbeing of the people of the state

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,689 new recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total number of discharged cases crossed the 35,000 mark on Friday with 1,689 new patients confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for August 14, bringing the country’s current total to 35,998. However, according to the NCDC, out of the […]
News

Infrastructural development: Gov Emmanuel vows to complete all projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  …Ikot Oku Ikono flyover to be completed in May In his avowed determination to ensure the rapid infrastructural development of the state in line with his completion Agenda aimed at boasting his administration’s industralization policy, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has vowed to complete all major infrastructural projects in the state before […]
News

Ogieh: Okowa not interfering in DESOPADEC affairs

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has clarified that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not in any way interfere with the day-to-day running of the commission. Speaking at the PTI Conference Centre in Effurun, near Warri, during the inauguration and matriculation ceremony for 160 trainees of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica