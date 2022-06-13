Mohammed appeals to parties, candidates for peaceful election campaigns

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has congratulated Nigerians for the 23rd Democracy Day celebration and appealed for peaceful conduct of election campaigns during the forthcoming 2023 general election in the county.

Accordingly, he also appealed to political parties and contestants of various elective offices to prevail on their members and supporters to be law-abiding and peaceful in the conduct of their election campaigns.

He stated this in his goodwill message on the occasion of the 2022 Democracy Day to mark the 23rd anniversary of the return of our great country, Nigeria, to democratic rule signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado and made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi.

He noted that, the 23rd Democracy Day is a testimony to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in Nigeria.

He said: “Without wanting to sound immodest, I make bold to say that since we came on board as a government in 2019, courtesy of the mandate given to us by the good people of Bauchi State, we have justified the confidence reposed in us by executing various developmental projects for the social-economic wellbeing of the people of the state

