Mohammed: Blazing the trail at the world stage

AYO EZUGWU reports that the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed has been consistent in her career journey both in Nigeria and the international community

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed may not be a full-time politician, but she is one of the leading and outstanding women in Nigeria.

The former Minister of Environment is among Nigerian women, who have distinguished themselves both in the local and international scenes.

To many people that know her, Mohammed can be described as one rare Nigerian who was born with a silver spoon from a privileged background. But, unlike many of her peers, she braced herself to take up the daunting challenge of positively affecting lives, changing her environment, uplifting the less privileged, and against all odds, getting the requisite education and skills to actualizing her selfless vision and dreams.

In the course of her career so far, she has brought Nigeria and projected the nation and her gender positively, on the global scene. She is well-known for her role in 2009 amnesty for Niger Delta militants in which late President Yar’Adua offered an unconditional pardon, cash payments and rehabilitation to rebels who agreed to surrender their arms.

Mohammed has at different forum stated that the issues bothering on the Niger Delta region are peculiar to the heart of the UN and would do everything within UN programmes to address all issues of disillusionment in people’s expectations.

The former minister is also committed to peace and stability in the region, because according to her, without peace, there cannot be any meaningful development especially when the aspirations and rights of the people are not recognized.

She was also involved in championing the environmental cleanup of the Niger-Delta region, which she said was all about preventing more spillages and breakages.

The month of June was very memorable to Mohammed as she celebrated her 60th birthday and was also reappointed as the Deputy Secretary- General of UN.

The reappointed made her the first Nigerian to be appointed and reappointed by the United Nations and the second African woman ever to be appointed to that role. Mohammed was on June 18 reappointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations for a second term.

Announcing the reappointment, the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres said she has a track record in bridging the divide between rich and poor nations. Guterres said he had extended an offer to Mohammed to continue in office as the Deputy Secretary-General.

“After being elected, I have the pleasure to invite the deputy secretary-general to remain in my second mandate and I hope she will accept.” Apart from the reappointment, Mohammed turned 60 on Sunday, June 27.

Speaking at the 60th Birthday Colloquium to mark her birthday, Mohammed pointed out that in all the places and capacities she has worked in, working in public service has been most impactful and brought the greatest fulfillment for her.

According to her, this is where she has been able to help formulate poli- cies that changed things. On her passion and efforts at Sustainable Development Goals, she was quite clear about her passion for the girl-child and their education.

She said, “I wrote a letter on ‘Day of the Girl’. In the famous letter titled, ‘Be fearless. Be bold. Be courageous, but study hard. Let your voice be heard, and pursue your dreams,’ Africa is risking the opportunity of preparing young people for the future.

“Our leaders must invest in young people. We pass through education, education doesn’t pass through us. We need to co-create the future with our young people. Whatever happens today, Nigeria, can and will make it. When I came to the UN, we had six African women at top positions and I felt challenged, but today, we have 19 women. Faith in God makes all things possible. This is what I tell my children and grandchildren. Many things fail, but God doesn’t.”

The former President of Liberia, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf described Mohammed at the Colloquium as a force of nature and a consensus builder in Africa.

She said Mohammed is a storm and a champion in overcoming the obstacles against her gender while climbing to the top. She said: “Amina brings an uncommon passion to the issue of climate change.

She exemplified this, and displayed the character of an Amazon in the various capacities she has served.” Mohammed as a diplomat serving in the United Nations had also served as the special adviser to Ban Ki-moon on post-2015 development planning, which focused on the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals.

She was born in Liverpool, the UK, to a Nigerian veterinarian officer and a British nurse. She attended her primary education in Kaduna and Maiduguri, and Buchan School in the Isle of Man. She further attended Henley Management College in 1989. After she finished her studies, her father demanded she returns to Nigeria.

Between 1981 and 1991, Mohammed worked with Archcon Nigeria, an architectural design firm in association with Norman and Dawbarn United Kingdom. In 1991, she founded Afri- Projects Consortium, and from 1991 to 2001 she was its Executive Director.

From 2002 until 2005, Mohammed coordinated the Task Force on Gender and Education for the United Nations Millennium Project. Mohammed later acted as the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). In 2005, she was charged with the coordination of Nigeria’s debt relief funds toward the achievement of the MDGs.

Her mandate included designing a Virtual Poverty Fund with innovative approaches to poverty reduction, budget coordination and monitoring, as well as providing advice on pertinent issues regarding poverty, public sector reform and sustainable development.

Mohammed later became the Founder and CEO of the Center for Development Policy Solutions and an Adjunct Professor for the Masters in Development Practice program at Columbia University. During that time, she served on numerous international advisory boards and panels, including the UN Secretary-General’s High-level Panel on Post-2015 Development Agenda and the Independent Expert Advisory Group on the Data Revolution for Sustainable Development.

She also chaired the Advisory Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Global Monitoring Report on Education (GME).

