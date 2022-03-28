News

Mohammed condoles with victims of fire outbreak

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Bauchi Comment(0)

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sympathised with the victims of the fire which affected a section of the Muda Lawan Market in Bauchi on Friday.

 

About 24 shops and property worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed by the fire.

Addressing the victims at the market, the governor called on the traders to always be vigilant. He directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to take inventory of the losses for the government’s immediate support.

 

The traders praised Mohammed for visiting the scene of the fire incident.

They sought immediate support and pledged their continued loyalty and support for the state government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG orders mass metering to stop estimated billing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has ordered electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country to engage in mass national metering to put an end to the issue of estimated billing. In a statement issued yesterday by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the government also said that unmetered customers cannot experience increase in bills by the DISCOs. […]
News

Boje: A case for an abandoned LG headquarters

Posted on Author CLEMENT JAMES

It was created during the regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida. But Boje, the headquarters of Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, is abandoned owing to politics and other sundry issues. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar on moves to bring Boje to life again The system of local government administration is not a new […]
News

Okowa charges Navy to step up operational prowess against piracy

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Nigerian Navy to strengthen its operational efficiency in ensuring that piracy and other unwholesome activities of criminals in the maritime sector are stopped. The governor said with such military exercise, Delta being a coastal state, will be able to redouble its contribution in crude oil production to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica