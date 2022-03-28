Mohammed condoles with victims of fire outbreak

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has sympathised with the victims of the fire which affected a section of the Muda Lawan Market in Bauchi on Friday.

About 24 shops and property worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed by the fire.

Addressing the victims at the market, the governor called on the traders to always be vigilant. He directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to take inventory of the losses for the government’s immediate support.

The traders praised Mohammed for visiting the scene of the fire incident.

They sought immediate support and pledged their continued loyalty and support for the state government.

