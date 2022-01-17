News

Mohammed Danish puts best foot forward in the new year

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Mohammed Danish puts best foot forward in the new year

For the crème de la crème of the society, whether they are entertainers, entrepreneurs or executives, Mohammed Danish, has got them as his clientele as he continues to thrive and redefine the face of luxury with forward thinking and innovative solutions despite the prevailing pandemic onslaught.

Many entrepreneurs consider the jewellery business as one for the strong of heart and deep in pocket but despite a humble background and nothing but a drive to succeed and make marks, his thriving jewellery business, Danish Jewellery has become the toast of many who love luxury and lifestyle.

With patrons from around the world and a social media following running into thousands the popular jeweller has a brand that is well known.

Like many big ventures, starting out was always challenging and the young man was no different. However, sources close to the mogul disclosed that the passion and ambition to oversee a multinational venture did keep him going during tough times.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Global terrorism rating enough ground to sack Service Chiefs – Consolidation Group

Posted on Author Reporter

Our Correspondent   Worried by the recent rating of Nigeria as the third most terrorised nation in the world by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), the Consolidation Group has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Service Chiefs of their appointments. The Group, which claims to be one of the tendencies in the ruling All Progressives […]
News

Lagos: NYSC tasks corps members on good conduct

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The 2021 Batch 2 Stream A corps members deployed to Lagos State for the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, have been advised to be good ambassadors of the scheme and to ensure that they are responsible and worthy in learning and character as graduates. The call was made yesterday by the Lagos […]
News

20-month-old boy, 10-year-old girl among 14 people shot dead over weekend in Chicago

Posted on Author Reporter

  A toddler and a 10-year-old girl were among 14 people shot to death in Chicago in yet another weekend of gun violence that has rocked the city over the past month. Between Friday and Sunday morning, a total of 52 people were shot in Chicago, according to police department records. “As a mother, I am […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica