Mohammed Danish puts best foot forward in the new year

For the crème de la crème of the society, whether they are entertainers, entrepreneurs or executives, Mohammed Danish, has got them as his clientele as he continues to thrive and redefine the face of luxury with forward thinking and innovative solutions despite the prevailing pandemic onslaught.

Many entrepreneurs consider the jewellery business as one for the strong of heart and deep in pocket but despite a humble background and nothing but a drive to succeed and make marks, his thriving jewellery business, Danish Jewellery has become the toast of many who love luxury and lifestyle.

With patrons from around the world and a social media following running into thousands the popular jeweller has a brand that is well known.

Like many big ventures, starting out was always challenging and the young man was no different. However, sources close to the mogul disclosed that the passion and ambition to oversee a multinational venture did keep him going during tough times.

