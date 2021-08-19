Mohammed Fawehinmi died of COVID-19 complications – Family

Anayo Ezugwu

The family of late Gani Fawehinmi has said that their brother, Mohammed Fawehinmi died of COVID-19 complications. The family said the medical reports contained in his death certificate showed that he died as a result of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Saheed Fawehinmi, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the family could not immediately disclose the cause of his death because they wanted the information to be based on factual medical details.

“Today, however, we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications. Arising from this, we want to use this opportunity to urge all Nigerians to take necessary precautions to avoid being infected by the deadly disease including but not limited to taking the required doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We also urge people to correctly wear face masks, regularly sanitize, wash hands with soap and maintain social distancing amidst crowds. We urge the Federal Government to step up its public enlightenment on the deadly character of the disease so that many more Nigerians, especially those whose immune system could easily be compromised because of underlying illnesses can take the safety measures enumerated above,” he said.

The family announced that the burial rites of Mohammed Fawehinmi will commence on Wednesday, August 25, while his remains would be interred on Friday, August 27 in Ondo State.

Like this: Like Loading...