News Top Stories

Mohammed Fawehinmi dies at 52

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the son of the late rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, has passed on at the age of 52. The younger Fawehinmi was said to have complained of difficulty in breathing yesterday morning following which he was taken to the hospital where he eventually died. The deceased obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian Bar in 1998. There was no official statement from the Fawehinmi’s family concerning Mohammed’s death as at the time of going to the press.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Soun lauds Buhari over new Poly for Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III yesterday applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving establishmentof aFederalPolytechnic inAyede, Ogbomosoand a takeoff grant of N2billion for thenewinstitution. In a statement by the elated nonagenarian monarch, he described the decision by the President as a welcome and timely development, saying that the giant developmental strides of the […]
News

Lekki attack: No one can explain Buhari’s silence – Kukah

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Osinbajo promises justice for victims Matthew Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, has expressed surprise over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “continued silence” on the shooting in Lekki, Lagos state. On Tuesday, the #EndSARS protest took a violent turn when men dressed in military uniform fired live bullets at unarmed protesters at Lekki toll […]
News

Hon. Binta Bello Hails Jamil Gwamna On His Birthday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Honourable member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency of Gombe state, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, has rejoiced with the Gombe born politician cum philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe) on his birthday today; 5th December, 2020. Hon. Binta who was a former minority whip of the 8th Assembly, wishes Jamil Gwamna a year filled with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica