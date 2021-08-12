Mohammed Fawehinmi dies at 52

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the son of the late rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, has passed on at the age of 52. The younger Fawehinmi was said to have complained of difficulty in breathing yesterday morning following which he was taken to the hospital where he eventually died. The deceased obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian Bar in 1998. There was no official statement from the Fawehinmi’s family concerning Mohammed’s death as at the time of going to the press.

