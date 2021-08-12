Mohammed Fawehinmi dies at 52

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the son of the late rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, has passed on at the age of 52. The younger Fawehinmi was said to have complained of difficulty in breathing yesterday morning following which he was taken to the hospital where he eventually died. The deceased obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian Bar in 1998. There was no official statement from the Fawehinmi’s family concerning Mohammed’s death as at the time of going to the press.
Soun lauds Buhari over new Poly for Oyo
Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III yesterday applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving establishmentof aFederalPolytechnic inAyede, Ogbomosoand a takeoff grant of N2billion for thenewinstitution. In a statement by the elated nonagenarian monarch, he described the decision by the President as a welcome and timely development, saying that the giant developmental strides of the […]
Lekki attack: No one can explain Buhari’s silence – Kukah
…as Osinbajo promises justice for victims Matthew Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, has expressed surprise over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “continued silence” on the shooting in Lekki, Lagos state. On Tuesday, the #EndSARS protest took a violent turn when men dressed in military uniform fired live bullets at unarmed protesters at Lekki toll […]
Hon. Binta Bello Hails Jamil Gwamna On His Birthday
Former Honourable member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency of Gombe state, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, has rejoiced with the Gombe born politician cum philanthropist, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe) on his birthday today; 5th December, 2020. Hon. Binta who was a former minority whip of the 8th Assembly, wishes Jamil Gwamna a year filled with […]
