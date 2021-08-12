Mohammed Fawehinmi: Family restricts entry to home over COVID-19

Metro & Crime

The family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi Thursday restricted members of the public who came to pay condolence over the death of Mohammed, from accessing their Ikeja GRA, residence.

The 52-year-old Mohammed died Wednesday morning in a Lagos hospital where he was rushed to after he complained of shortness of breathe.

As at 7 a.m. visitors were prevented by security men at the gate of Ademola Street from coming to the Fawehinmi residence.

Addressing newsmen outside the gate, a family source, who spoke in anonymity, said that the measures were taken since Mohammed’s mother, Ganiyat Fawehinmi is yet to be informed of her son’s demise.

He also stated that the decision to restrict sympathisers was in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols

It was also observed that some of the close associates of the family and members of Gani Chambers were allowed to enter the house.

A condolence register was also opened under a shade outside the compound.

More details later…

