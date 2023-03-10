Politics

Mohammed, Hamzat woo Kwara indigenes for Sanwo-Olu

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Lagos State Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat, has urged indigenes of Kwara State resident in Lagos to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming governorship election in the state. Mohammed, a former Chief of Staff in Lagos State, said the administration has fostered inclusion and protect their socio-economic and political interests, adding that that the poll is a payback time. Hamzat highlighted the achievements of the government and how it has treated Lagos residents with equity, irrespective of ethnic and religious backgrounds.

He said a vote for the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat ticket is a vote for experience and continuity, assuring that the governor will accomplish more for the state, if re-elected. Mohammed said Kwarans in Lagos have an obligation to support Sanwo-Olu and the President- Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying many Kwarans have thrived in the state. He described Lagos as a very accommodating and tolerant component unit of the federation The event tagged: “Kwarans in Lagos endorse Sanwo-Olu,” attracted many indigenes of Kwara. The governor was represented by Hamza.

The Molade Oloya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, was filled to the brim. At the event were current and past political officeholders. They included House of Representatives member Jide Jimoh (Lagos Mainland), Dr. Samuel Adedayo, Reps-elect for Apapa Constituency, and popular Nollywood Artist, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello). Mohammed, who recalled that the association between Lagos and Kwara dated back to centuries ago, said the state has accommodated many indigenes of the state who have excelled in business, politics, entertainment, among other sectors. He disclosed that his maternal grandfather came to Lagos at a very tender age, adding that he died and was buried in Lagos. Mohammed, who spoke in Yoruba, stressed: “Kwarans have been very successful in Lagos and they have used the fortunes made in Lagos to develop their communities in Kwara.

Through the fortunes made in Lagos, many good things have been done in their respective communities in Kwara. “This would not have been possible without the peace and harmony we enjoyed in Lagos. Lagos and Kwara are like Siamese Twins. Our destinies are tied together. Without peace and harmony in Lagos, there cannot be peace and harmony in Kwara.” The minister said endorsement of Sanwo-Olu by Kwarans is a payback for the large-heartedness of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He added: “Our grandfathers and forebears will not forgive any Kwaran who fails to vote for Sanwo- Olu on Saturday because Lagos is good for everybody.

WebuilthouseshereinLagosandwealsobuilthouses in our various communities in Kwara State. “I, standing before you, God used Asiwaju to make me who I am today. Who would have known me while doing my private practice as a lawyer if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had not appointed me as his Chief of Staff in 1999? “Whatever I have become today is by the grace of God and the support of Asiwaju who appointed me as his Chief of Staff, who supported me to contest for the governorship of Kwara State, who supported me to be appointed as the National Publicity Secretary of ACN before becoming a Minister.

Our Reporters

