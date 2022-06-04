Mohammed re-appoints Kashim as SSG

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has approved the re-appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed kashim as the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government. The development is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Mukhtar Gidado in Bauchi on Friday. According to Gidado, Kashim’s re-appointment is informed by his track record of sincerity, loyalty, commitment and wealth of experience in the discharge of assigned responsibilities. Kashim was the immediate past Secretary to the Bauchi State Government. According to the release, the appointment takes immediate effect.
