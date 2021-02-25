News

Mohammed to Ortom: I’m not a terrorist

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said he has resolved not to exchange words with his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, any more over the latter’s allegation that he was planning to assassinate him (Ortom). He described the allegations as unfortunate, and accused Ortom of playing to the gallery. Ortom had, at a press conference, referred to Governor Mohammed as a terrorist and said he should be held responsible if anything happens to him. But Mohammed, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gidado, expressed shock that his Benue State counterpart could go to the extent of describing him as a terrorist who should be placed under watch.

“We want to state that Governor Ortom has carried the unfortunate theatrics, for which he is well known, to a very precipitous level of brinkmanship. “As a journalist and democrat, Governor Bala Mohammed concedes to Governor Ortom the right to reply. However, through his unfounded and grave allegations, the Benue State governor has overpersonalised the matter, thereby reducing the debate to a level of toxicity that is neither healthy for the country nor helpful to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We vehemently protest this recourse to criminalising Governor Bala Mohammed just for the simple reason that he holds a contrary view with his Benue State counterpart,” the statement added. The Bauchi governor noted that though governors could disagree on issues, but that “does not make them enemies or provide an alibi for allegations that border on extreme criminality.” Mohammed stated that despite the allegations, he would not exchange brickbats with Ortom, whom he described as a member of his political family.

The governor said he was satisfied that his comments have not gone unnoticed. “If anything, they have elevated the smouldering crisis to the level of a national priority and is confident that, from the rumbles of the ongoing national conversation, a pathway to resolving the current crisis will emerge,” he said. Mohammed stated that he is a peace-loving democrat who has no criminal record, adding that he believes in the unity and oneness of Nigeria, and “the inalienable right of any Nigerian to live anywhere in the country… to pursue one’s legitimate business, without any form of discrimination.”

The governor said it is unfair and antithetical to national unity, to profile an entire ethnic group, for good or for bad, stating that “the proper approach to tackling criminality is to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any suspected criminal – kidnapper, armed robber, confidence trickster, rapist or assassin, no matter the person’s ethnic background or station in life.”

