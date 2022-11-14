News

Mohammed: Tourism, creative industries have huge potential to stimulate socio-economic recovery, alleviate poverty

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has underscored the significance of tourism, culture and the creative industries to stimulate socio-economic recovery, alleviate poverty, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

He also said that tourism, culture and the creative industries have huge potential to accelerate job creation and inclusive development, and foster international peace.

The minister stated this on Monday at the opening of the ongoing UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Global Conference at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

He noted that the Conference, which was on ‘Linking Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries: Pathways to Recovery and Inclusive Development’, “comes at a time that Nigeria and the world over are seeking for industries that can stimulate socio-economic recovery, alleviate poverty, mitigate the effects of climate change, accelerate job creation and inclusive development and foster international peace and cooperation.

“Within these premises, tourism, culture and the creative industries therefore present a huge potential to bridge this gap, especially at a time of great economic challenges the world over.

“Today we are witnessing the making of history in two very important ways. First is the fact that this is the first time the UNWTO would be bringing stakeholders in tourism, culture and the creative industries together at a single forum to deliberate on issues of common interest. Secondly, this is the first event to be held since the completion of phase 1 of the $100 million renovation of the iconic National Theatre. It’s important to note that this is the first major renovation work on the National Theatre since it was built over 40 years ago. Many thanks to the Bankers’ Committee for this great job.”

In his remarks, the UNWTO Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, noted that cultural heritage and creative economy are pillars of the tourism sector in Africa, and around the world. He noted the digital transformation of tourism plays a vital role in kick starting recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

Nigeria, he added, is leading the way in building a vibrant creative economy.

 

