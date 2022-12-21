Mohammed urges British museum to release stolen Benin Bronzes

.As Germany returns 22 repatriated artefacts to Nigeria

Tony Okuyeme

The Minister of Information And Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on the British Museum to release the over 900 Benin Bronzes in its hold.

He noted that a year has rolled by since Nigeria submitted an official letter to the British Museum demanding the return of Nigerian antiquities, yet there has been no reply of any kind.

Mohammed made the call on Tuesday in his welcome address at the official hand over of 22 repatriated Benin artefacts by Germany to Nigeria.

He commended Germany for returning the Benin Bronzes which were stolen during the British invasion of Benin Kingdom, noting that because of what Germany has done, negotiations with other nations, institutions and museums for repatriation of the Benin Bronzes in their possession became swifter.

The handing over of the repatriated artifacts held at Rotunda Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, also had in attendance the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Federal Replublic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock; Minister of State for Culture, Federal Republic of Germany, Claudia Roth; Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof. Abba Tijani and other dignitaries.

“We call on all other nations, institutions, museums and private collectors still holding on to Nigerian antiquities to release them. Particularly, we call on the British Museum to release the more than 900 Benin Bronzes in its hold.

“A year has rolled by since Nigeria submitted an official letter to the British Museum demanding the return of Nigerian antiquities in this museum. Yet there has been no reply of any kind. I visited in July this year hoping that the success recorded with the Germans will nudge the British Museum to do what is right. But I met a brick wall.

“The British Museum and all those holding on to our artefacts must understand that repatriation is a cause which time has come. They must also understand that many of these cultural objects are not mere art to us but the true essence of our being. They are not mere decorative works but our culture and heritage. They belong here, not anywhere else,” Mohammed said.

