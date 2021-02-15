Mohammed’s outcry confirmation illegality of APC’s revalidation exercise  

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the call by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for the cancellation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration exercise has further confirmed that the exercise is a huge scam.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that Alhaji Mohammed’s revelation that over 80 per cent of the registration units in his home state, Kwara, do not have membership register or membership registration slips further confirmed revelations that the registration and revalidation is nothing but a fictitious name and figure writing exercise.

The party said the figures being compiled and bandied by the APC were mere fabrications going by the minister revelation that the exercise was being carried out without the party membership register or temporary slips given to those who purportedly registered.

“Moreover, the revelation in Lai Mohammed’s outburst that the APC has been torn into shreds with warring factions going for one another’s throat shows that the party has collapsed and will totally fizzle before the 2023 elections.

“It is puzzling that Lai Mohammed is now crying about manipulations,

intimidations and use of security forces by APC leaders to rig an ordinary membership registration exercise, whereas that has been the stock in trade of the party since its emergence.

“It is on record that all the elections in which APC had participated, there had always been illegal deployment of security forces, manhandling of voters, vote buying as well as manipulation of figures, and Lai Mohammed had always praised APC for being ‘victorious’ in such electoral parodies.

“From the evidence provided by Lai Mohammed, it is manifestly clear that APC’s plot to beguile Nigerians with a fraudulent membership registration exercise has failed as their attempt to come out with a padded fictitious figure has been exposed.”