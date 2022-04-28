News

MOJEC, AEDC kick off FG’s Scheme 2 mass metering initiative

In a bid to close the metering gap in the country, MOJEC International and its DISCO partners have embarked on a nationwide Mobile MAP initiative under the Phase 2 of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ‘Meter Asset Provider (MAP)’ Regulation. The Mobile MAP scheme is a one-day metering drive designed to actively ensure that customers are metered within 24 to 48 hours. During the Mobile MAP scheme, the entire MAP process resides in situ within a specific community to help ensure all unmetered customers in the community are metered within 24 hours. All processes from KYC, to survey, to payment and installation are achieved in record time. Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, MOJEC International, Chantelle Abdul, said the company embarked on Mobile MAP so as to remove the complexities confronting consumers in getting the meters under the regular MAP process and create a convenient channel for customers to be metered. “Simply put, it is metering at your doorstep.”

 

