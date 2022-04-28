MOJEC, AEDC kick off FG’s Scheme 2 mass metering initiative

In a bid to close the metering gap in the country, MOJEC International and its DISCO partners have embarked on a nationwide Mobile MAP initiative under the Phase 2 of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ‘Meter Asset Provider (MAP)’ Regulation. The Mobile MAP scheme is a one-day metering drive designed to actively ensure that customers are metered within 24 to 48 hours. During the Mobile MAP scheme, the entire MAP process resides in situ within a specific community to help ensure all unmetered customers in the community are metered within 24 hours. All processes from KYC, to survey, to payment and installation are achieved in record time. Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, MOJEC International, Chantelle Abdul, said the company embarked on Mobile MAP so as to remove the complexities confronting consumers in getting the meters under the regular MAP process and create a convenient channel for customers to be metered. “Simply put, it is metering at your doorstep.”
Related Articles
Elon Musk is now world’s richest person
Tesla Inc chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc’s top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Including Thursday’s gains in Tesla shares, Musk, 49, had a net worth of more than $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, the report said. (bloom.bg/3nnOz3U) Musk’s personal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PANDEF urges Buhari to confirm Dikio’s appointment
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has said that the best gift President Muhammadu Buhari could give to the Niger Delta region is to confirm the appointment of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as coordinator of the presidential amnesty programme (PAP). PANDEF’s Chairman, Emmanuel Essien, in a statement yesterday in Yenagoa, described the reintegration programme of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Ikpeazu sacks ex-Senate president, Wabara as ABSU Council Chair
Hours after warning against fielding another Ngwa person as successor to him in 2023, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has fired former Senate President, Chief Adolphus Wabara, as the Chairman Governing Council of the Abia State University. His sack was announced a few hours after he addressed the press, demanding micro zoning of the governorship ticket to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)