MOJEC assures on providing smart energy solution

A renewable energy company, MOJEC International, has expressed its determination to provide clean energy to Africans by availing them of renewable and smart energy solutions. Giving this assurance in line with the United Nations agenda of keeping humanity safe, Group Managing Director, MOJEC International, Chantelle Abdul said: “With this, the company aims to draw from the abundance of solar energy in Africa to power homes, offices, industries, cars, and, the nation, while preserving the environment.”

 

She said, “The objective is to offer clients smart home solutions, which include automation, energy measurement, and energy management.” According to her, being strategic about this has seen the company set a target of providing uninterrupted power supply She explained that her company has a technology that enables customers to remotely switch appliances in their homes, on or off, in a bid to manage their energy consumption.

 

“Virtutis Solaris intends to deploy solutions nationwide,” Abdul added. She also pointed out that, “We are involved in building embedded mini-grids for large commercial, industrial, and utility customers. Our company provides last-mile renewable energy for residential, industrial, and utility-scale clients as well as the supply and installation of energy  tremenstorage equipment and other related services.”

 

Abdul asserted that the company has left no stone unturned in mitigating the problem of unreliable power supply in Nigeria and the continent by providing clean sustainable energy to endusers. It does this by harnessing the power of the sun and the grid thereby eliminating the dependency on diesel and generating sets – two major sources of greenhouse gases in Nigeria and Africa.

 

Another area of great impact is the elimination of noise pollution, often associated with nonrenewable sources of energy, particularly power-generating machines. Abdul also averred that, with the use of renewable natural resources, combined with efficient supply and use of fossil fuels with cleaner technologies, the company helps in reducing the environmental impact of the energy from other sources.

 

