Mojisola Macaulay faces hard times

If action being pressed against the Honorable Mojisola Macaulay who represents Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, at the Lagos State House of Assembly pulls through, she might end up being a “casualty” the crisis that the country is just finding her way out of.

Following the despicable action of hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest, in a plenary session where house members aired their opinions, actor turn politician, Honorable Desmond Eliot got his finger burnt over his comment that fetched him backlashes. He, however, was able to get through after making an apology.

Honorable Mojisola, who opined lots of the youths are on drug, hence, their misbehavior, has not been as lucky, as that statement is now part of the reasons why a recall process by her constituents has been initiated.

The basis of her predicament remains that she allegedly converted COVID-19 palliatives to souvenirs for her birthday.

The latter offence has brought her under serious condemnation across board, and as things stand she might be recalled as the member representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, if no respite comes.

Meanwhile, many who are in the know are saying that the beautiful lady feels she’s untouchable because of the backing she has within the party. However, she is also said to have long been a target of the people who feel she’s arrogant and nonchalant.

As it is, it is believed her chances of survival are slim as she’s also accused of not sponsoribg a bill since she got into the House on APC platform even as she’s accused of not being able to give a good representation of her constituency

