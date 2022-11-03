Sports

Mojisola Ogunsanya boxing clinic begins today

A three-day boxing initiative, Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Clinic, will begin today at the ultramodern Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym (MOMBG) in Lagos. The boxing clinic, organized by Flykite Productions, managers of GOtv Boxing Night, is aimed at developing the abilities of selected boxers. A brainchild of Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and Chairman, GOtv Boxing, the clinic will feature six male and two female boxers respectively.

They will be tutored by renowned boxing coaches, Augustine Okporu, Shehu Yusuf, and Afolabi Shittu. The clinic will end on Saturday, November 5. The eight boxers taking part in the clinic are Rilwan Oladosu (super featherweight), Steven Kadima (cruiserweight), Sikiru Waheed (flyweight) and Mojid Adeniji (middleweight). Others are Chibuike Ogbuagu (heavyweight), Omole Dolapo (featherweight), Kehinde Ayomiposi (super flyweight) and Happiness Okoh (featherweight).` Speaking on the essence of the training, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, said it is in continuation of Chief Ogunsanya’s commitment to the development of boxing in Nigeria. “Chief Ogunsanya is the top supporter of Nigerian boxing, with this clinic an extension of his support for the sport domestically. It is our hope that this developmental effort yields the desired fruit. I congratulate the first cohort of this initiative,” said Alumona”

 

