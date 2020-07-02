Sports

Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial/GOtv boxing gym set to open

Boxing in Nigeria is set to receive a huge boost following the completion of an international standard boxing facility, the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial/GOtv Boxing Gym, which is expected to be commissioned soon.
Located in a serene location in Lagos, the boxing gym is the brainchild of Adewunmi Ogunsanya, Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and GOtv Boxing.
The multimillion-naira gym, funded by Ogunsanya, is conceived as a pre-bout preparation facility for local and international boxers coming to fight in Nigeria as well as an academy for nurturing young and promising boxers to stardom.
The facility, which has a hostel to accommodate 30 boxers at a time and located in an expansive compound, is fitted with modern training equipment such as a standard ring, thread mills, punching and speed bags, double-end bags, wrecking ball snatchers, sparring mitts, focus mitts and bar bells among others.
The gym will also provide boxers with gears such as hand wraps, gum shields and mitt gloves. Boxers will be supervised by some of the most accomplished boxing coaches in the country
Being residential, it is fully air-conditioned and has an assortment of leisure facilities, including satellite television facilities and board games. Boxers in training and their coaches will also be fed throughout their stay in the facility.
Giving reasons for setting up the gym, Ogunsanya said it is a continuation of the efforts, which began in 2014, at reviving the sport in Nigeria.

“We are happy about the progress Nigerian boxing has made since the intervention through GOtv Boxing Night began in 2014,” he said.

“But there is a need to accelerate the progress by ensuring we address the dearth of training facilities in the country.”

Jenkins Alumona, CEO, Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, commended Ogunsanya for his commitment to the growth of Nigerian boxing.

