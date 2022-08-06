Molaks High School celebrates 20 years of academic success, honours students

Teaching, non-teaching personnel, students and parents of Molaks High School (MHS), a co-educational secondary school in Lagos, on July 30 celebrated 20 years of the school existence, toasting to academic excellence and hosting of the graduation ceremony of the 20th set of graduating students, numbering 80. The proprietor of the school, Mr. Okeleye Kehinde, in his welcome address expressed gratitude to God for being with him since the inception of the school at the turn of the century. He also appreciated the staff and parents who had stood by him through the years and had contributed immensely to the growth and success of the school. According to him; “The school started small with just six students in the Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1 and seven teachers who have now become the pioneer staff.

The objective of the school has always been to provide an enabling environment for young boys and girls to acquire qualitative education without stress and at minimum fees. That is why our humbling beginning didn’t deter us. In 2005 we bought our permanent site at Rogo/Powerline, Iju Ishaga and we moved there in 2009 and that is where we have been till date.’’

He felicitated and congratulated the outgoing students while encouraging them to be of good behavior, to continue to uphold the good behaviour that the school had instilled in them and be good ambassadors of the school and their parents as they pursue higher course of studies in universities or whichever way they choose. “They are the prospective leaders of the society and the hope of our great school and country.

They cannot afford to fail us and it is the sincere hope of the entire teaching and non-teaching staff that the exposure, creativity and leadership skills that we have imbibed in them will reinforce them to be good ambassadors of the school by leading the society responsibly. It will be our greatest delight and utmost pride to hear good news from them in the near future,” said Okeleye. He added that they should never forget their roots as it was their origin of inspiration and nurturing and would be the foundation for all their future actions and inactions. He advised them to be quick to learn and adjust wherever they found themselves. While the Principal of the school, Mrs. Nofisat Raheem, extolled the students and the school as well, saying; “I have been with the school for eight years but I became the principal in 2020.

I know most of the graduating students from when they joined the school in JSS 1 and I can say that in my capacity both as their teacher and the principal now that the school has instilled in them all the necessary values that they need to be morally upright citizens of the country. ‘‘This has only been possible through the help of my team; both the teaching and non-teaching staff, who have come together to train the students just like they would train their own children.’’ She then urged the students to put all that they had been taught and had experienced in the school to good use so as to make their parents and the school proud of them.

“I also thank the parents who have always been supportive and give us their backing for whatever we want to do. It hasn’t been easy to direct and lead people but God has been with me and I’ve been able to carry my team along and raise children that will be future leaders and we have been able to do just that. “The students have been heady but we have been able to calm them and they have been one of the best graduating set so far and they passed their Joint Admission Matriculation Board(JAMB) exams well and are just waiting for their West African Examination Council(WAEC) results so that they can move on to higher institutions,” Raheem added. One of the parents, Mrs. Yinka Olagunju, who had two of her children in the school, said she had known the school for five years and ever since she had brought her wards to the school, noting that she had never had a reason to complain either over the children’s academic or moral attitudes.

“My first ward is graduating to the senior secondary school while the second one is moving to JSS 111. Despite the fact that the school fees are low, they usually give value for every penny being paid to them. Their academic standard is above par and they also teach the children morals.

The school has introduced new events such as washing day and career day where they enlighten the children and help them to be able to make healthy and worthwhile choices that will help them in future,” Olagunju said. Mrs. Favour Enahoro, also mother of a graduating student, was full of praises for the school as she talked about what her experience with the school had been and the positive changes that she had noticed in her daughter’s life since she moved to the school just a year ago. “I heard a lot of good things about the school and I decided to bring my daughter to the school because I wasn’t satisfied with what the academic standard of the school she was attending then. Everything I heard about this school has been proven true in my daughter’s life.

In her former school I was always complaining but here she has improved in academics and even in morals. I have been noticing her and the school has tried their best coupled with our efforts as parents,” she said. Head Boy of the school, Daniel Babatunde, thanked the school for the academic excellence and good moral instilled in them as he pledged his entire classmates and himself would continue to uphold the moral that the school had given them and excel in their academics.

