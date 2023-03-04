MOMAN calls for automation of Nigeria’s oil downstream sector

…urges NMDPRA to invest in data gathering

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN), has called for the automation of the downstream sector of Nigeria oil. Executive Secretary of MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, spoke during a virtual workshop on world international data day yesterday. He spoke on the importance of data and automation in the downstream business.

He said that automation will ensure transparency and boost excellent customer service, eliminate fraud, and corruption and clean up the reputation of the industry.

He urged the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to invest in infrastructure for data gathering, Isong said, “Our position in MOMAN is that we arelooking for the automation of the entire supply chain. It will mean everybody needs to invest in order to optimise their businesses.

Eventually, the beneficiary is the customer. It is good for corporate governance. It removes people’s ability to steal. And the authority (NMDPRA) itself has got to invest in infrastructure for data gathering and has got to do a preliminary analysis of that data and has to put up that information on its website which investors, marketers operators, and everybody can access.

“On that basis, optimise the business and make investment decisions. It is fundamental to a deregulated system. It improves the quality of decision-making as well as transparency and eliminates bad behaviour as well as fraud and theft.

You have to shine your light and darkness and bad practices will disappear. This is very important.”

