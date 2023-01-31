MOMAN: Ethanol production, usage’ll soon come to Nigeria

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has alerted Nigerians that ethanol production and usage will soon come in Nigeria. MOMAN Executive Secretary, Mr Clement Isong, also stated that it may start from importation, and gravitate towards local production, adding that it might also be a mixture of local production and importation.

He said Nigeria had great potential for the production of ethanol. He spoke during a Biofuel industry webinar titled: “Exploring the benefits of E10 adoption in Nigeria, amidst fuel supply and infrastructure challenges.” He noted that the Dangote refinery had massive tanks for ethanol production. He, however, said that not all the products in Nigeria would come from Dangote refineries.

He stated that there would still be products that will come from the refineries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and that there would still be products that will come from importation. The MOMAN Executive Secretary said there was need for industrialists, businessmen including oil marketers and other Nigerians to begin to plan for its adaptation. Isong said: “Those (ethanol) tanks in the Dangote Refinery are massive and they are many. Simply means that it is going to import ethanol. “There is clearly an objective of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) to go into ethanol production. I had the discussion.

It is a clear opportunity. We have massive land, and massive agriculture. The country will take advantage of that opportunity to increase its agricultural output. “That is the thinking of the policymakers in Nigeria going forward that there will be ethanol production at one point in time. So if Dangote has found it in his calculation that he will import, it is to improve the product, it must make the product cheaper for him. “He takes crude in Nigeria, refines it in Nigeria and mixes it in Nigeria. It improves his profit margin. So it is quite clear that it makes sense for him, otherwise, he would not have built those tanks at such a great cost. “What that tells us as a businessman is that ethanol is coming. It may start from importation, gravitate towards local production, it might be a mixture of local production and importation, it will come.

“So how does that affect our business, what do we need to do to prepare for its coming? That is why we decided to hold this meeting to talk to our Nigerian audience. To say to you if it comes, how do you need to adapt your equipment, adapt your process? That is what this process is meant for. “It is quite clear that if Dangote has ethanol tanks, they will mix the product at the refinery. So what does that mean? Does that mean that we do not need to invest in any equipment apart from ensuring all the transportation is water and dispensing is watertight? Not all the products in Nigeria will come from Dangote refineries. There will still be products that come from NNPCL refineries, there will still be products that will come from importation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...