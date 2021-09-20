MOMAN gets chairman

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Ardova Plc, Mr Olumide Adeosun as its new chairman. He succeeded the Chief Executive Officer of 11 Plc, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, who occupied the position for two years, between 2019 and 2021.

A statement by the association explained that his tenure, which would last for two years will elapse in September 2023.

Adeosun said: “I feel very privileged for the opportunity to serve as the Chairman of MOMAN in such an exciting time for our industry.

As a collective, we are at the cusp of new beginnings for the sector and I envisage that as we move towards less price-controlled reality, our journey will make for interesting times.

“My appointment as chairman of our respected association commences just as the Petroleum Industry Act has been encoded into law, marking the beginning of a new era for the downstream sector.

Like this: Like Loading...