MOMAN: Petrol scarcity, long queues, high prices’ll disappear soon

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), has said that the current lingering t scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel will soon end and the long queues at the petrol stations will also soon disappear. It added that the high prices paid to buy petrol will soon reduce, although he noted that the price will not be the same all over the country, given transportation costs and other logistics cost differences. MOMAN Executive Secretary, Mr Clement Isong, in an interview with New Telegraph, also said the recent meeting involving top heads of security agencies, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, oil marketers and some other stakeholders, arrived at a framework that will address the petrol scarcity.

He said a cost recovery mechanism was offered which could encourage marketers to bring in more products. Isong said: “There will be an increase in supply over the next couple of days when people start going to bring the product from offshore to onshore.

There will be a higher supply if there is confidence in the public and they stop panic buying and the queues will soon disappear. There will be an increase in supply. The differential in prices will also come down and find its proper level. It will not be the same everywhere. “What the meeting (meeting between security agencies and other stakeholders) achieved was that a framework was agreed between NNPCL, the authority and the entrepreneurs who will go and take product offshore and bring it onshore. “They were able to offer some sort of cost recovery for people who are willing to go and bring some of the product onshore.

