MOMAN To FG: This is best time for subsidy removal

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria has said that this is the right time for the federal government to remove payment of subsidy on the consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol. There are reports that petrol now is sold per litre at N500 at Calabar. Petrol scarcity has also heightened in many parts of the country including, Lagos, Abuja, Jos.

Black marketers now sell N500 per litre in Abuja. In Lagos, some filling stations sell between N280 and N310, in Port Harcourt about N230; Akure, N250 and Jos, N250. In an interview with New Telegraph on Wednesday, MOMAN Executive Secretary, Mr Clement Isong, also said the federal government no longer has money to continue to subsidise PMS.

He said: “I agree that this is the best time to start the removal of fuel subsidy. “This is because the truth of the matter is that the federal government does not have money to pay. “Before it was opportunity cost, the money that you should be using for other things, you are using for subsidy. Now we have moved beyond that. “They do not even have the money to pay for consumption or subsidy. The Nigerian state can no longer afford it. That is the simple reason.”

 

