Israel DMW, Nigerian socialite and logistic manager of Nigerian superstar, Davido, has publicly thanked his boss for flying him to London.

The funny aide arrived in London ahead of the second leg of Davido’s Timeless special performance set to hold on Wednesday, April 5.

In a viral video shared on social media, Isreal DMW could be seen kneeling on the street of London with his bell while appreciating Davido for securing him tickets to the United Kingdom.

He said “My oga na u give me visa o,” as he rang his bell and proceeded to fall on his knees right on the street of London. He proceeded to bow in appreciation to Davido and thanked him for all he has done in his life, stressing that he is his helperthe . Watch video below 👇 View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut)

