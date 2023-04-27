Arts & Entertainments

Moment Jim Iyke Affirms His Love For Ini Edo (Video)

Nollywood actor, Director and Producer, Jim Iyke has affirmed his love for her colleague, Ini Edo as he revealed how soft she is when she broke down in tears after he raised his voice on her at a movie set.

Recounting the incident, the 46-year-old actor took to his official Instagram page to narrate how it unfold.

According to him, he was on set for a movie with Ini Edo, which he was directing and the lovely actress who was in the movie wasn’t acting professionally, which made him raise his voice at her, and to his surprise, Ini broke down in tears/

Speaking further, he, therefore, described the actress as a soft person as he also affirmed his love for her.

It is not surprising to see the actress being emotional as she has been in the news for the wrong reasons this week.

He said “Listen I was doing my thing, directing this scene and one of my favorite people in the whole world wasn’t acting right and I had to yell at her.

“Curse her out, and I told her you are a superstar in the world I am your big brother, you can’t fuck with me.

“I yelled at her she was crying like 5mins ago. She is so soft, but you know I love you”.

