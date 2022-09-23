Momife: Poet preaching greater humanity won’t back down

Momife’s diary

For Obiora Momife, a poet and author, whose works keep enlivening Port Harcourt’s literary space, humanity has to improve for the people to live more peacefully for life to get better. Momife, who is also a personal counsellor and coach feels that the quality of human existence depends on how they live and treat others, hence the need to love one another. Momife has the disposition of a genuine messenger who must forge ahead to deliver the message to whom it is meant irrespective of the odds against him or the obstacles on the way. No literary work no matter how well thought out and crafted can accomplish its aim without first reaching the intended audience. Momife channels his thoughts to uplift humanity by first reaching his audience. Momife’s latest works — two collections of poems: ‘Spirit of Diversity,’ and ‘As The Wind Flies,’ which he released to the public a few days ago at the Allianz Francais in Port Harcourt, bear testimony to his consistency as an author. They also reflect his commitment to using his works to explore issues that are relevant to human daily existence. His approach to poetry has evolved over the years, but today he has a unique style that his audience keeps watching out for. Some authors, irrespective of the literary genre tend to present their works to reflect a central theme. Then, there are others whose works touch on various themes. Momife distances himself from both and wants the readers to make their conclusion. “You know poetry often is like a mirror; it is the face that stares at it that sees their face. I do not have a central theme for I consider all issues of life as they come to me as subjects worth elucidating.”

Business of writing

In the business of writing, authors have various reasons for writing. For Momife, it is through writing that he empties his “soul of pervading burden and to attempt to unburden those around me who are burdened with the misery that I cannot physically help unburden.” Also, he writes to effect changes and to tell the world that a normal voice like mine exists somewhere in the universe. As an active social commentator, who fully understands the myriad of challenges confronting the country, Momife feels that creativity should draw strength from those challenges rather than get discouraged. That is why he can’t just stop publishing new works. After publishing his first work, Roses and Thorns: A collection of poems in 2011 some thought that he would end up a journeyman author and fizzle out after a while. But it has been 11 years long years since and he is still going strong. What really keeps him going? “Without sounding sanctimonious, primarily I draw strength from the Almighty God, and secondly, there is this pervading feeling of not being able to be worthy of something. I try to tell myself that I can do at least one thing; write, and see it published.”

Literary scene

The literary scene in Port Harcourt, he argues can get better when writers and other creatives are supported by governments, organisations and individuals. The ecosystem in book publishing is yet to be exploited for its economic opportunities. In Port Harcourt, the efforts of some highly motivated individuals to keep the literary landscape active have not paid off. It’s as if it is not even in existence. The emphasis right now is on the entertainment industry, particularly, music, which is even struggling unlike in Lagos, the country’s entertainment capital. The last time there was a real musical event in Port Harcourt was in March 2021, during a musical concert organised by the Rivers State Government in honour of Burna Boy, who had just won a Grammy. It was at that event that Governor Nyesom Wike announced the sum of 10 million each to each of the artists that performed on the night. More than 10 artists performed that night.

The impact

Imagine the kind of impact such a financial gift would make in the life of authors like Momife and others. Yet, Port Harcourt is not a city without history as far as book publishing is concerned. In 2012, a year after Momife published his first poem, The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) announced the selection of Port Harcourt as the 2014 World Book Capital, the 14th city to be accorded such honour. According to the UNESCO selection team, Port Harcourt was chosen because “It committed itself to promote books and reading, and to highlight the vitality of literary creativity.” Although there was no prize money attached to the designation, it was worth more than money. Standing shoulder to shoulder with cities like Madrid, Amsterdam, Montreal, and New Delhi among others that had been designated as World Book Capital also cast Port Harcourt as a city where a sort of innovation was taking place.

Societal norms

Also, some of the cities that rank high on the world’s livability index are considered due to their emphasis on education and social order, which are planned and executed by sound minds that were developed via good books. The excitement that came with Port Harcourt’s selection as World Book Capital the title died shortly after. It failed to sustain the tempo and consolidate on the laurel. The state government and corporate organizations that should have spearheaded this push failed to do that. The lack of sponsorships and support for authors to get more involved in writing and publishing remains a major drawback to the knowledge- base economy, which is highly regarded in developed countries. To harness the talents that abound in the country’s literary domain, Momife stresses the need for political leaders “to be deeply and consciously informed of the intrinsic values of education, study and reading.” Most authors complain of a lack of patronage by the buying public. Some of them take loans to publish their works with the hope of making a profit only to record losses due to a lack of patronage.

Suggestions

But Momife does not blame the public for this, but points at the country’s economy. “I believe that if the harsh economic condition that prevents Nigerians from the necessities of life is resolved, more people may begin to have spare resources to get involved in the purchase and support of creative endeavours. “I believe if more corporate organisations will get involved in the support of authors and writers we may begin to have an epiphany in the lives of authors and writers….” On piracy, which most authors see as a hindrance preventing them from reaping the fruit of their labour, Momife wants it tamed. “One of the major albatross writers and authors face in this country is the demon called piracy. This may be difficult to tame but if the audacity of its activities is reduced by the authorities, creative may be able to at least smile a bit.”

