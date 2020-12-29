News

Momoh: Nigeria’s history, replete with inept, corrupt leadership

Renowned broadcast journalist and Chairman/ CEO of Channels TV, Mr. John Momoh, has identified leadership crisis as the bane of Nigeria’s development, describing Nigeria’s history as replete with inept and corrupt leadership exacerbated by ethnic and sectional biases.

 

Momoh, who stated this yesterday in Lagos at the launch of a book “The Man General President (MGP)” Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, written by Otumba Femmy Carrena, described former President Olusegun Obasajo as a good leader. He said: “We are on the verge of ushering in a new year, 2021.

 

The end of the year, usually, is a time for us to take stock, look back at our achievements and appraise our actions, identify our mistakes, and plan for the future.

 

“In terms of leadership, we’ve had few good leaders and many bad leaders, not only on the political scene, but in every aspect of Nigerian life. But there are good leaders there who show themselves as ready to take the reign, come out and show how good they are to the country.

 

“Nigeria’s history is replete with inept and corrupt leadership, exacerbated by ethnic and sectional biases; leadership crisis that remained the bane of our political development since independence in 1960. “But this doesn’t imply that we haven’t had good political leaders in Nigeria. Indeed, we have and currently have some of the finest men  and women who made a difference or who can make a difference.

 

“There is no gainsaying the fact our guest of honour today is one of those good leaders. Love him or hate him, one thing is sure: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is not a perssive observer of events in Nigeria, event out of office. He is the author of many books, amongst these is This Animal Called Man. This is why I am delighted today to chair this book launch.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

