Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, others for Philomena stage play

Top industry heavyweights including Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Monalisa Chinda, and Charles Inojie will storm Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital for four days, between February 11 and 14 at the Atlantic Hall of the Hotel Presidential for a stage play production titled; Philomena, written and directed by Bimbo Manuel.

Philomena is the deftly told story of three characters who find themselves, by pure chance, in the same space at the same time, each with his and her personal issues that they would have carried with them if events do not force them out. Each character seeks justification for their rage at society, government and life. According to the writer, Manuel, Philomena: Interview with a Prostitute, cannot be contained in just a book anymore. Like the little acorn, the intensive little play has grown to become a massive star-studded theatrical phenomenon.

On her part, Monalisa Chinda, who is the joint executive producer with Bimbo Manuel said: ‘‘From my first encounter with the play, Philomena, it became a story that demanded to be told’’ The company has also engaged one of the leading lights of theatre productions in Nigeria, Bikiya Graham- Douglas, as producer and she said: ‘‘I am happy to be doing this. What is even more enthralling is that it is happening in the Garden City. I believe it is the beginning of greater things to come to our beloved city, Port Harcourt. ‘‘It is phenomenal that we are bringing Nollywood veterans and homegrown talents together in one performance space in our city. I am happy to be doing this at home in Rivers State’’.

 

