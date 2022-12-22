News

Monarch accuses Deji of invading territory

The Iralepo of Isikan, Oba Oluwagbemiga Olofin-Adimula, has accused the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, of invading his territory. Isikan is in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State. Oba Olofin-Adimu-la accused the Deji of Akure, who is the Ondo State Council of Obas Chairman, of arresting workers on his father’s farmland with thugs and security men.

But the Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akure Michael Adeyeye said the monarch had no issue with the Iralepo of Isikan over the land in question as the land in question belongs to a family who has the right to defend their heritage. The paramount ruler said he has installed a lesser monarch in Aponmu, the territory in question and had the right to protect his territory.

The Isinkan monarch had alleged that thugs and men said to be in Amotekun corps uniform armed with guns and other weapons on Tuesday arrested the workers who were clearing the farmland. The aggrieved monarch in a statement said: “The farmland situated at Ajegunle Aponmu mile 13, Ondo road in Isinkan belongs to Iralepo and that was where my great grandfather, my father were farming.” “Suddenly this morning when workers were clearing the land, some thugs with the support of these Amotekun officers stormed the site and stopped the workers from working and arrested them.”

 

