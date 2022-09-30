News

… monarch arrested for allegedly killing herdsmen’s cows

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comments Off on … monarch arrested for allegedly killing herdsmen’s cows

Akwa Ibom State police command has arrested the Village Head of Ikot Akpan in OrukAnam Local Government Area of the state, Chief Friday Benson Udo Ekpo, for allegedly killing cows used by some herdsmen to destroy farm crops in the community. The New Telegraph gathered that youths in Ikot Akpan village chased herdsmen away from the community following the destruction of their farm crops by cows.

In a chat, Youth Leader of the community Aniefiok Amos, said the herdsmen invaded the community on Tuesday with their cows destroying cassava, yams and other valuable farm crops before the youths pursued them out to Isama village, another community in the area. He said: “On Tuesday, we saw herds of cows that swooped into our farms in Ikot Akpan village destroying our crops. All we did was to pursue them and they ran to the neighbouring village where we left them.

“What happened to the cows in another village we don’t know? We have to protect our crops against devourers. “We were surprised as police arrested our respected Village Head, Chief Friday Benson Udo Ekpo, for an offence he never committed. We learnt that other persons have been arrested in the village.” Another youth activist in the community, Aniekerente Abasi Akpakpan, said the village Head was wrongly arrested by the police and called for thorough investigation into the matter. He urged the police to release the village Head unconditionally

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps to probe petroleum subsidy from 2017 to 2021

Posted on Author Nwogu and Philip Nyiam

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate Federal Government’s payment of petroleum subsidies from 2017 to 2021. The House resolved that an Ad hoc Committee would be set up to probe the subsidy regime within the period under review, adding that members of the committee would be named today. It directed that the […]
News Top Stories

Kuje Correctional invasion: Lawan hinges attack’s success on insider conspiracy

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…says it’s symptomatic of security failure …calls for relevant authorities’ sanction President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre by terrorists could only have been possible with the collaborationof insiderswithinthe nation’s Correctional system. He wondered how an estimated 300 terrorists could have successfully operated in […]
News

FG receives draft executive bill to establish research, devt foundation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has received the draft executive bill for the establishment of the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) on Wednesday in Abuja. Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Bogoro who received the draft law on behalf of the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said Nigeria’s economy would not […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica