… monarch arrested for allegedly killing herdsmen’s cows

Akwa Ibom State police command has arrested the Village Head of Ikot Akpan in OrukAnam Local Government Area of the state, Chief Friday Benson Udo Ekpo, for allegedly killing cows used by some herdsmen to destroy farm crops in the community. The New Telegraph gathered that youths in Ikot Akpan village chased herdsmen away from the community following the destruction of their farm crops by cows.

In a chat, Youth Leader of the community Aniefiok Amos, said the herdsmen invaded the community on Tuesday with their cows destroying cassava, yams and other valuable farm crops before the youths pursued them out to Isama village, another community in the area. He said: “On Tuesday, we saw herds of cows that swooped into our farms in Ikot Akpan village destroying our crops. All we did was to pursue them and they ran to the neighbouring village where we left them.

“What happened to the cows in another village we don’t know? We have to protect our crops against devourers. “We were surprised as police arrested our respected Village Head, Chief Friday Benson Udo Ekpo, for an offence he never committed. We learnt that other persons have been arrested in the village.” Another youth activist in the community, Aniekerente Abasi Akpakpan, said the village Head was wrongly arrested by the police and called for thorough investigation into the matter. He urged the police to release the village Head unconditionally

