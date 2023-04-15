Monarch, associates recall Mbadinuju’s travails

… Say PDP unfair to ex- gov

Traditional Ruler of Isseke Community in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, has described the four year-rule of former Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju as the flagship of socio-economic development of Anambra State. He contended that those against the regime of Mbadinuju were being unfair to him.

Also in the same vein, some political associates of the former governor, accused the then leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as it were of being unfair to the late exgovernor. According to Nnabuife, who spoke to reporters in Awka: “It would be wrong for anyone to say that Mbadinuju did nothing while in office as governor of Anambra State. “He was the governor that rebuilt and gave the Anambra Government House a befitting look that gave it the real status of a government house which was later destroyed by hoodlums during the mayhem and he built the Woman Development Center as well as the Judiciary Complex. “He founded the Anambra State University as well as the Anambra State Polytechnic and commenced the construction of the first Anambra Sports Stadium and embarked on road construction in the state and as a matter of fact, it was his frame work that he put in place that successive administrations in the state are building on. “Remember that the incumbent governor Prof Charles Soludo made it clear in his tribute that he was the one that introduced the Anambra Vigilante Service (AVS) known as Bakassi Boys.”