News

Monarch, associates recall Mbadinuju’s travails

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

… Say PDP unfair to ex- gov

Traditional Ruler of Isseke Community in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, has described the four year-rule of former Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju as the flagship of socio-economic development of Anambra State. He contended that those against the regime of Mbadinuju were being unfair to him.

Also in the same vein, some political associates of the former governor, accused the then leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as it were of being unfair to the late exgovernor. According to Nnabuife, who spoke to reporters in Awka: “It would be wrong for anyone to say that Mbadinuju did nothing while in office as governor of Anambra State. “He was the governor that rebuilt and gave the Anambra Government House a befitting look that gave it the real status of a government house which was later destroyed by hoodlums during the mayhem and he built the Woman Development Center as well as the Judiciary Complex. “He founded the Anambra State University as well as the Anambra State Polytechnic and commenced the construction of the first Anambra Sports Stadium and embarked on road construction in the state and as a matter of fact, it was his frame work that he put in place that successive administrations in the state are building on. “Remember that the incumbent governor Prof Charles Soludo made it clear in his tribute that he was the one that introduced the Anambra Vigilante Service (AVS) known as Bakassi Boys.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate passes bill to establish National Sports Commission

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed two bills seeking to establish the National Sports Commission and the Federal University of Sports, Nkalagu, Ebonyi State. The passage of the bills during plenary followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Sports and Youth Development. Chairman of the committee, Senator Obinna Ogba, said the National Sports […]
News

Why Getting a Head Start in Your Venture Can Work in Your Favor, According to Dr. S. Alexander Earle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Several businesses are often years in the making before finally getting launched. This is partly due to entrepreneurs trying to find their path and offer a product or service they are truly passionate about. Once they find their direction, it can still take some time to get the company off the ground. Dr. S. Alexander […]
News

Police cautions officers on enforcement of hidden cameras

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

Following the fall out of the #EndSARS protest, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has warned its officers to be wary of hidden cameras in the public while on enforcement duties. FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma gave the warning on Wednesday when he addressed officers deployed to enforce ban on Okada operations in some parts […]

Leave a Comment