News

Monarch, Associates Recall Travails Of Mbadinuju, Say PDP Unfair

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Traditional Ruler of the Isseke Community in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife has described the four years of ex-governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju as the flagship of socioeconomic development of the state.

He, however, contended that those against the regime of Mbadinuju were being unfair to him.

Also in the same vein, some political associates of the former governor have accused the then leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as it were of being unfair to the late ex-governor.

According to Nnabuife who spoke to reporters in Awka; “It would be wrong for anyone to say that Mbadinuju did nothing while in office as governor of Anambra state”

“He was the governor that rebuild and gave the Anambra Government House a befitting look that gave it the real status of a government house which was later destroyed by hoodlums during the mayhem and he built the Woman Development Center as well as the Judiciary Complex ”

“He founded the Anambra State University as well as the Anambra State Polytechnic and commenced the construction of the first Anambra Sports stadium and embarked on road construction in the state and as a matter of fact it was his framework that he put in place that successive administrations in the state are building on ”

“Remember that the incumbent governor Prof Charles Soludo made clear in his tribute that he was the one that introduced the Anambra Vigilante Service AVS known as Bakassi Boys,” he said.

Also speaking the Anambra Political Rainbow Coalition led by Dr Ken Anozie noted that the Orient Petroleum ltd that led to the state being enlisted as Oil producing state in the NDDC.

“When people talk about Mbadinuju and his administration we wonder why because this is the only sitting governor of the People’s Democratic Party PDP they were denied a second term and the reasons they gave are not flimsy”

“We should not forget in a hurry that Mbadinuju was the originator and initiator of Orient Petroleum Ltd which today has enlisted the state as Oil producing state and member of NDDC”. he said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Delta gas fire: When hell came down to Agbor

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

It was a day nobody prayed for. Nobody would actually wish for it. But the people of Agbor, in Ika area of Delta State had a day they would have wished to forget but can’t in a hurry. A gas filling station exploded in daylight, killing and injuring many. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports It was a […]
News

Why we want Tinubu as next President-ADAM DG, Olabanji-Oba

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The much anticipated; “Asiwaju My Story: Asiwaju The Quintessential Leader, Second To None” was finally launched in Lagos by Asiwaju Distinguished Ambassadors Movement (ADAM) over the weekend. Global Director General, Asiwaju Distinguished Movement, Aarebinrin Hon. Princess Folashade Olabanji- Oba said at the event that ADAM believes that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress […]
News

NPA bars consignees from returning empty containers to port directly

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

    As an electronic callup system for trucks scheduled to commence on February 27, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that consignees would no longer be allowed to drop empty containers into the port directly.   It added that shipping companies must provide holding bays for their empty containers, where arrangements would be […]

Leave a Comment