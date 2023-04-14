Monarch, Associates Recall Travails Of Mbadinuju, Say PDP Unfair

Traditional Ruler of the Isseke Community in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife has described the four years of ex-governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju as the flagship of socioeconomic development of the state.

He, however, contended that those against the regime of Mbadinuju were being unfair to him.

Also in the same vein, some political associates of the former governor have accused the then leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as it were of being unfair to the late ex-governor.

According to Nnabuife who spoke to reporters in Awka; “It would be wrong for anyone to say that Mbadinuju did nothing while in office as governor of Anambra state”

“He was the governor that rebuild and gave the Anambra Government House a befitting look that gave it the real status of a government house which was later destroyed by hoodlums during the mayhem and he built the Woman Development Center as well as the Judiciary Complex ”

“He founded the Anambra State University as well as the Anambra State Polytechnic and commenced the construction of the first Anambra Sports stadium and embarked on road construction in the state and as a matter of fact it was his framework that he put in place that successive administrations in the state are building on ”

“Remember that the incumbent governor Prof Charles Soludo made clear in his tribute that he was the one that introduced the Anambra Vigilante Service AVS known as Bakassi Boys,” he said.

Also speaking the Anambra Political Rainbow Coalition led by Dr Ken Anozie noted that the Orient Petroleum ltd that led to the state being enlisted as Oil producing state in the NDDC.

“When people talk about Mbadinuju and his administration we wonder why because this is the only sitting governor of the People’s Democratic Party PDP they were denied a second term and the reasons they gave are not flimsy”

“We should not forget in a hurry that Mbadinuju was the originator and initiator of Orient Petroleum Ltd which today has enlisted the state as Oil producing state and member of NDDC”. he said.