Monarch begs Abiodun to rebuild displaced residents’ houses

An Ogun State monarch, Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to provide shelter for residents who were displaced during the recent farmers-herdsmen’s clashes in the state. The recent farmersherders’ crisis in the Yewa area of the state had led to loss of lives and property while many residents were forced to seek refuge in neighbouring Benin Republic. But speaking with journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, the monarch confirmed that the displaced residents were back from Benin republic, where they sought refuge initially. Oba Akinyemi, however, noted that the residents were “still not comfortable with the makeshift shelter they are currently using.” The monarch noted that the livelihood of his subjects had been destroyed, hence the need for prompt intervention by the state government.

He therefore called on the governor to urgently fulfil the promise of provision of shelter to the residents to cushion the effect of their suffering. He said: “They are back but they are not comfortable. Their houses have been burnt down by the Fulani herdsmen. They are still looking forward to the governor to come and build their houses for them.” “For some of them, their means of livelihood have been destroyed. But I think with what the governor has said, we’re looking forward and we are counting months for him to come and make our people happy,” he said. “Within the shortest possible time, I expect that we should have been seeing foundations since the governor have given an instruction to the Commissioner for Housing to build houses for people immediately. I don’t expect any delay,” he said.

