Monarch blesses Ebikake during campaign visit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, in the forthcoming House of Representatives elections, Marie Enenimiete Ebikake, has received royal blessings from the Regent of Ikensi Ibe, His Royal Highness, Ogogo Lambert, during her visit to the monarch. Speaking at the Regent’s abode Mr. Diepreye Bob, Director General of the Hon. Ebikake Campaign Council, expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded them, by the Regent and his council of Chiefs, despite the short notice of their visit. The DG stated that he was a son of the Ibe (kingdom), and was there to present, to his people, his Principal and PDP candidate for the Federal House of Representatives elections. In her speech, the Marie Enenimiete Ebikake expressed gratitude for the commitment and acceptance demonstrated by His Royal Highness and the people of his kingdom. Speaking further, she described herself as a humane and trusted person who has used her various positions in and out of government to add value to the lives of people, irrespective of tribe or language.
