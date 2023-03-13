Monarch flees as hoodlums attack palace, destroy properties

Akeredolu sets up reconciliation committee

A traditional ruler in the Ilaje Local government area of Ondo State, the Ogeloyinbo of Aiyetoro, Oba Micah Ajijo has fled the palace following the attack on his palace by some hoodlums who invaded the town and carted away properties worth millions of Naira.

The monarch who escaped by the whiskers said it took the efforts of the men of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies before he could be rescued from the palace when some hoodlums invaded the palace in the early hours of the day.

Ajijo alleged that the invasion of his palace by some hoodlums who destroyed property worth millions of naira was an attempt to kidnap, kill and forcefully remove him from the throne.

In a letter to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the monarch identified a self-styled prophet in the community, Mr. Oluwanbe Ojagbohunmi, as the brain behind the attack saying his predicament started shortly after he ascended the throne.

According to him, despite the ruling of the Court declaring him as the traditional ruler and spiritual head of the community, Ojagbohunmi and his agents have been engaging in numerous actions in violation of the court, breaching the peace and security in the community.

Oba Ajijo explained that Ojagbohunmi and his gangsters held a meeting at his residence in the community where he allegedly expressed his determination to forcefully remove me from the throne.

He explained that the self-styled prophet organized and liaise with some criminals and kidnappers within and outside the community to invade the palace at night during the founder’s day of the anniversary of the community and the church and kidnap him to enable Ojagbohunmi to take over the leadership of the community and the Church

He however said the plans were hatched on March 3, 2023, when the gangster invaded the palace with dangerous weapons, threatened to kill the monarch, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

His words ” the gangsters destroyed two houses built very close to the palace belonging to Mr. Tokunbo Olasile and Revd Iwasanmi Ajijo and the persons reported the cruel acts of destruction to the police authorities in Igbokoda, while the DPO expressed his helplessness in effecting the arrest of the suspects because of the riverine terrain of the community.

“The Okitipupa Area Commander, Chairman of Ilaje local government, and the Officer in Charge of 19 Battalion, Army Barracks, Okitipupa were subsequently alerted on the attack and destruction and they visited and confirmed the aforesaid criminal activities on March 5th, 2023.

“The passionate pleas of the aforesaid government and security officers to the gangsters fell on deaf ears and as soon as the officers left they again swooped on the Ogeloyinbo’s palace and destroyed the palace building with an attempt to kidnap the traditional ruler and it took the efforts of the Naval officers from the neighboring community to rescue the monarch”

The monarch said the letter to the governor became necessary because ” looting of properties and threats to lives and properties and other criminal activities being perpetrated by Ojagbohunmi have continued unabated and there is no end at sight.

“So far, Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro has lost properties worth N200m to criminal activities. It is important to note that the police have expressed their helplessness in arresting the situation or any of the suspects so far”

The monarch, however, demanded ” urgent mobilization of a Joint Task Force to Ayetoro community to maintain law and order. A directive to the Commissioner of Police, to urgently commence a thorough and decisive investigation of all the above incidences against Mr. Oluwanbe Ojagbohunmi who is also resident in Akure, and his gangsters and the culprits made to face the wrath of a due process of law.

“To specifically provide an urgent and effective security apparatus for the Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro both in his palace and in and around Ayetoro community to be able to bring back an enduring peace and sustainable development in the community even in the face of the ongoing ravaging sea incursion which has claimed more than half of the community’s land and properties”

This development came as Governor Akeredolu set up a reconciliation committee to look into the frequent crisis occasioned by leadership tussles and by the oil spill compensation paid to the Aiyetoro community.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the constitution of the committee by the Governor was aimed at finding lasting peace to the ravaging crisis in the Aiyetoro community arising from the disagreement on issues that bother leadership and oil spill compensation.

He listed members of the committee as Dr. Olawunmi Ilawole, as Chairman, Primate Afolabi Aboyewa as a member, and Mr. Uguoji Justice Brasin as Secretary of the Committee

He said “The committee’s Terms of Reference include but are not limited to investigating the remote and immediate cause of the disagreement. Determine and work out an amicable resolution on the oil spill compensation. To recommend appropriate strategies that will bring about lasting peace and development in the community and unite warring factions.

“Any other recommendations that the Committee deemed appropriate to ensure peace in the community”

The governor said the committee has three weeks to complete its assignment and report to the Governor.

