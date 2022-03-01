Monarch lauds governor over digitalization of schools

The Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari has commended the Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his administration’s laudable projects, especially the recent introduction of digitisation of public primary schools across the state.

The monarch, who gave the commendation when the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu led some government officials on KwaraLEARN stakeholders’ sensitisation to the Emir’s palace, said education is the best legacy a nation can bequeath to its future leaders.

“Education is the best legacy a country can give to her future leaders for them to be useful to themselves and the society in general. Let me use this medium to commend the good initiative of His Excellency, Governor AbdulRazaq on educational developments in the state” he said.

The monarch, who prayed for the success of the programme, however, noted that digitalisation of public schools would go a long way in increasing the quality and standard of education in the state, while also allowing the students to compete favourably with their peers across the world.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Emir for his unflinching support to the present administration, while reiterating the commitment of the Governor AbdulRazaq-led administration in providing quality education that would give the younger ones (future leaders) a chance and also allow them to be useful citizens, not only to themselves, but also to the society.

The Director of Policy and Partnerships Africa for NewGlobe, Dr. Kunbi Wuraola, in her remarks, stated that “KwaraLEARN is the digitisation of teaching and learning aimed at fostering quality learning outcomes in public schools, even as he added that the vision of the programme is to “transform all government-owned primary schools across the state through Innovative Technology, Data-Driven Platforms, High-Quality Learning Materials, effective training and coaching for teachers and school leaders.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...