Monarch: My community’ll vote PDP owing to Emmanuel’s strides

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Paramount Ruler of Obot Akara Local Government Area in AKwa Ibom State, Akuku Umo Uwa Adiaka III, has expressed deep gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for renovating dilapidated bridges and roads that cut off Nto Edino from its neighbours and also restoring the links between his area and Enwerazu community in Obingwa Local Government Srea in Abia State.

Speaking with newsmen in his palace shortly after the tour of project sites in the area led by the Special Assistant to Governor Emmanuel on Research and Documentation, Hon Essien Ndueso, the Royal Father said Obot Akara will support the governor’s succession stressing the massive infrastructural development by his administration has helped to bring back life to the communities

The Royal Father regretted that the then dilapidated bridges caused the deaths of many pregnant women who could not cross to get to hospital during labour, incidents as several motorcycles and trucks fell into the river as well as poor attendance of children in schools and inability of farmers to move farm crops to the market.

He described critics of Governor Emmanuel as ‘political clowns’ who are out to play politics of blackmail and advised them to turn a new leaf to move the state forward.

“Apart from politics, which is full of blackmail and mudslinging, critics should know that Governor Udom Emmanuel has done several projects in Obot Akara Local Government especially the Ekwerazu-Nto Edino Bridge project which has caused many pregnant women who could not cross to hospital during labour to die.

“The bridge has brought unity between us and Ikwarazu- community in Abia State in addition to several south east states.”

Conducting newsmen round the bridge and road projects in the area, the Special Assistant to governor Emmanuel, Essien Ndueso said the bridge was measured at 300m while the road is 6.47 km and extends by 1km into Abia State.

“When people ask for Akwa Ibom money, this is how it is spent on projects for the people.”

He inspected other projects waiting for commissioning in the area such as Nto Ide-Ikot Amba bridge project, 6.63km Ikpe Mbak Eyop road linking other adjoining communities handled by Flashpoint Technical Services as well as the 4.2km Abak Ifia-Ikpe Mbak Eyop road.

He said Governor Emmanuel embarked on the project in response to request by the royal fathers of the area during consultation adding that the gesture was in keeping with the promise of the governor to develop rural communities in his legacy of impacts and completion agenda in the state.

A member of the benefiting community, Mr Uduak Eyara Udo said the bridge and the entire road has saved the area from unnecessary accidents, deaths and helped boost economic activities.

