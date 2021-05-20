Monarch pleads with Ayade to pay N12.5m royalty to stem crises

The paramount ruler of Etung Local Government Area in Cross River State, HRH Emmanuel Ojong has appealed to the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to pay the sum of N12.5 million to the five communities in Etung where cocoa is being produced. Ojong, who made the call yesterday while addressing journalists in Calabar, the state capital, however, explained that it was necessary for the state government to disburse the money which, according to him, is the royalty to the five communities under his leadership. He further listed the communities to include Etomi, Ajasor, Bendeghe Ekiem, Abia and Agbokim, saying that the non-payment of royalty to these communities was fueling suspicion in his domain. Ojong said: “These five communities are the land lord of the estates where cocoa is being produced and when the government wanted to privatize the estates, I set up a committee which took the government to court and we won. But for 12 years, the government has refused to pay royalties to the communities. “Because of the non-payment of the royalty, there is tension in the area and as I speak to you now, there is a purported letter from the Chairman of Etung, John Nkom Etuk, that I have been suspended, resulting in withholding my salary since April.” The monarch, however, threatened to take the local government to court “for smearing my name,” and for purporting to have suspended me which he does not have the right or power to do.”
