Monarch salutes Sanwo-Olu, Makinde

The Olujigba of Ijigba in Ondo State, Oba Luyi Rotimi, has urged South West governorelects to work with their colleagues in other regions to bring development to the zone. In his Easter message, the monarch said it was imperative for the governors to fulfil their electoral promises, saying good governance and civic responsibility should be given priority as the basic ingredients for development. He urged the Christians to imbibe the lessons of Easter and shun the frivolities associated with celebration. He congratulated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Oyo State counterpart Seyi Makinde on their re-election.

