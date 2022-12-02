News

Monarch seeks collaborative effort to end insecurity in South West

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Orangun of Oke Ila, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, has called on leaders in the South-West to come together and find lasting solutions to the issue of insecurity in the country, especially in the region. Abolarin, who was a key speaker at the second annual colloquium on “Yoruba And the World,” organised by Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute (GASDI), Osun State University, Osogbo, expressed worry over the spate of insecurity in the South West.

The Orangun of Oke Ila, who called for dialogue among stakeholders, said it is time for Yoruba to bury their egos and put the issue of superiority behind, saying that by doing so, the issue of insecurity would be tackled headlong. According to the monarch, insecurity has affected the nooks and crannies of Yoruba land and that many measures deployed to curb them in the past failed completely. “Democratic tenet means we must revive tolerance, we must be able to dialogue with ourselves. The idea of superiority should be scrapped. We should always have it at the back of our minds that no one is superior in Yoruba land. We are all equal

 

Our Reporters

