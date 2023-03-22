Monarch sets agenda for Tinubu

A traditional ruler in Akure South Local Government area of Ondo State, the Olujigba of Ijigba, Oba Luyi Rotimi has asked the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invite people of immense experience to help pilot the affairs of the country as from May 29.

The monarch advised Tinubu to look beyond the political class in selecting those who would work with him as ministers and personal aides to fast-track the development of the country.

In a statement, Oba Rotimi stated that technical solutions to Nigeria’s real and complex, national and international development cooperation problems exist. He, however, said without complementary political solutions, these technical solutions may amount to no issue.

According to him, if the technical and political solution is found, all remaining solutions – cultural, economic, financial, social, security, climate, and environment would emerge.

While congratulating Tinubu on his emergence as President of the country, the monarch prayed that the incoming government would take the country to the land of promise.

Oba Rotimi said the President Elect’s past performance provides evidence that he has been divinely prepared to take Nigeria to the promised land.

The traditional ruler advised the PPresident-Electto unleash the Nigerian genius and give Nigerians and NNon-Nigerians old and young; male and female; at home and in the diaspora the opportunity to effectively deploy their time, talent, and treasures towards the actualization of the new Nigeria vision.

His words “Nigeria needs UN Innovators and NNon-UNInnovators; State Actors and NNon-StateActors who are original ideas creators who use their God-given talents to create sustainable solutions to real and complex, national and international development cooperation problems on the ground challenging the new administration.

“These Nigerians and non-Nigerians championed by His Excellency will help achieve National Goals and Global Goals in Nigeria and in record time. Nigeria is too Rich to be Poor. Poverty on such a scale demand a more vigorous and more forceful response.”

The Monarch suggested that the President-Elect should consider setting up a Transition Committee with three sub-committees including swearing-in, handing over, and national reforms.

His words “the National Reforms Sub-Committee of the Transition Committee will be saddled with responsibility for converting the President Elect’s Campaign Promises and Manifesto into Government Policy, thus making it easier for the President-Elect to hit the ground running from 29 May 2023.

” I am a man of considerable experience and over the years we have built a structure that could be of help to the new administration in the great task of mobilizing science, technology, and innovation towards achieving increasing convergence between New Nigeria Vision intention and reality.

“We know that you have a strong team working with you to achieve the New Nigeria Vision. We urge you to consider inviting our team to work with your team to answer how questions; tackle implementation challenges and help drive attitudinal, behavioral, and mindset change on the part of National and International stakeholders in Nigeria’s economy.”

