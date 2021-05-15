News

Monarch, stakeholders expel Customs officials from Oyo community over killings

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Embittered by the unfortunate shooting and killing of four residents of Iseyin Town by men of the Nigerian Customs Service on Thursday, the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba (Dr.) Salaudeen Adekunle Ajinese and other stakeholders of the ancient community yesterday pronounced outright expulsion of the security operatives from the community.

The monarch made the pronouncement at an enlarged meeting held in his palace with sons of the town who peacefully protested the shooting and killing of their members through the stray bullets of the Customs officials who were chasing a smuggler’s vehicle into the town on Thursday.

Those felled by the bullets were celebrating the Eid festival when they were caught in the melee by the sporadic shootings from the Customs men. Aside expelling the officers from the Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, the monarch and other stakeholders rained curses on those alleged to be informants to the community’s foes. While reiterating that the Customs officers should be 40km away from the border, the monarch said that all hands must be on deck to see to the expulsion of the Customs officers from the Iseyin community.

According to a resident, Ayo Ishola Ogotuntun, “The monarch was both piqued and sober over the brutal killing of 5 of his youths on a day of joy that people were celebrating after 30 days of fasting and supplication. After the meeting, we all went to Fadoks Hospital where the departed souls were deposited yesterday”, he said. Meanwhile, a notable son of Iseyin, Alhaji Bayo Raji (SAN), yesterday lamented that the Customs Officers had ignited the violence which had already been put out after the End- SARS protest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: APP, AA parties drag Obaseki, INEC to tribunal

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

As the Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, the state capital ends today the collection of petitions from aggrieved political parties over the September 19 election in the state, two other parties have petitioned against the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the poll. […]
News

Djokovic, other top seeds on duty as US Open begins today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Top seed Novak Djokovic says he is playing some of the best tennis of his career as he prepares to start his bid for an 18th Grand Slam at the US Open.   The Serb faces Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the first night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium Czech Karolina Pliskova, the women’s top seed, […]
News Top Stories

New Year: Jonathan, Lawan, Gbaja set agenda

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Philip Nyam

Prominent Nigerians, yesterday, bade farewell to 2020 and made positive projections on the New Year, just as they urged the citizenry to remain steadfast on the unity and peaceful coexistence of the country. Former President Goodluck Jonathan commended Nigerians for their patriotism, courage and resilience, despite the daunting challenges they encountered in 2020. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica