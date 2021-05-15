Monarch, stakeholders expel Customs officials from Oyo community over killings

Embittered by the unfortunate shooting and killing of four residents of Iseyin Town by men of the Nigerian Customs Service on Thursday, the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba (Dr.) Salaudeen Adekunle Ajinese and other stakeholders of the ancient community yesterday pronounced outright expulsion of the security operatives from the community.

The monarch made the pronouncement at an enlarged meeting held in his palace with sons of the town who peacefully protested the shooting and killing of their members through the stray bullets of the Customs officials who were chasing a smuggler’s vehicle into the town on Thursday.

Those felled by the bullets were celebrating the Eid festival when they were caught in the melee by the sporadic shootings from the Customs men. Aside expelling the officers from the Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, the monarch and other stakeholders rained curses on those alleged to be informants to the community’s foes. While reiterating that the Customs officers should be 40km away from the border, the monarch said that all hands must be on deck to see to the expulsion of the Customs officers from the Iseyin community.

According to a resident, Ayo Ishola Ogotuntun, “The monarch was both piqued and sober over the brutal killing of 5 of his youths on a day of joy that people were celebrating after 30 days of fasting and supplication. After the meeting, we all went to Fadoks Hospital where the departed souls were deposited yesterday”, he said. Meanwhile, a notable son of Iseyin, Alhaji Bayo Raji (SAN), yesterday lamented that the Customs Officers had ignited the violence which had already been put out after the End- SARS protest.

Like this: Like Loading...