Monarch tasks Afin community on peace, development

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

A monarch, the Alafin of Afin-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba AbdulRaheem Mustapha Adejoro, has appealed to the people to always push for the peace, unity and overall development of the community. The traditional ruler, a professor and former university teacher, particularly sought the people’s support for the ongoing palace project, as well as assistance towards the development of public schools and the health centre in the community. Oba Adejoro made the call while receiving a Toyota Camry car donated and presented to him by a group of patriotic indigenes of the community, under the aegis of the Afin Galaxy Forum, to enhance his well-being and make the performance of his royal duties more diligent and effective. The car was presented to the monarch by the President and Secretary of the Forum, Mr. Abayomi Olukoju and Ojo Famujimi Kubolaje, respectively. Recalling that the almost 15 years of interregnum of the stool of Alafin of Afin has made the community stagnant in terms of the dearth of developmental projects and infrastructure, the duo said that the government alone could no longer shoulder the responsibility of providing all the needs of the people. Therefore, they appealed to other well-meaning and well-to-do individuals and groups, as well as corporate organisations to come to the aid of Afin-Akoko in the areas of provision of social amenities. They said: “It is the plan of the Afin Galaxy Forum to continue in this manner in other areas of need of our community.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

