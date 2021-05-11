Monarch tasks council on upgrading college to varsity

A call has gone to the newly reconstituted Governing Council for the Federal College of Education (Technical) (FCET), Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State to expedite action and work diligently to upgrade the college to a university.

The call was made by the monarch of Umunze community, HRH Igwe Promise Ezeh, who said that the college had sufficient manpower, infrastructure and land mass to become the first University of Education (Technical) in the South-East geo-political zone.

Igwe Ezeh, who made the appeal when members of the Seventh Governing Council of the college, led by the Chairman, Hon. Sekav Iyortyom visited him in his palace to familiarise themselves with the community on their arrival in the college for their inaugural council meeting.

Other members of the Council are Danmalila Ibrahim Gidan- Goga; Hon. Ibara Otobo; Owoseni Ayodeji Oluwaseun; the representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lilian Haruna and the representative of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Mr. Godwin Oahimire; the Secretary to the Council, Dr. Augustine Udensi; the representatives of the College Academic Board, Dr. Christopher Ugwuogo and Dr. Gertrude Ifeyinwa Udegbe, as well as the representative of the Alumni Association, Mrs. Laeticia Ugwu.

While receiving the Council members along with members of Igwe-In-Council, Igwe Ezeh, the Abilikete II of Umunze, said that the college had grown in pedigree with its affiliation with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka for running degree programmes.

He, therefore, called on relevant authorities to facilitate the process of upgrading the college to a full-fledged university, saying the institution occupies vast hectares of land donated by the host community, and assured the Council that the community would provide all the needed support to make the institution a university.

The monarch urged the Federal Government not to allow desperate politicians to hijack the location of universities, noting that such decisions must be guided by due process and academic merit.

Responding, the Chairman of Council, Iyortyom, commended the traditional ruler and the host community for the existing cordial relationship with the institution, expressing delight that the community had continued to be a peaceful environment for students and staff of the institution.

